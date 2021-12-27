Report: Peugeot is launching its Landtrek pickup in ASEAN next year

Remember Peugeot’s pickup, the Landtrek? Well, there might be a slight chance of it arriving in our market.

You see, the truck is now set to arrive in ASEAN. According to a report by PaulTan.org, the Landtrek is scheduled to be launched in Malaysia in the third quarter of 2022. And according to the online publication, it’s “almost a certainty” that this Malaysian-assembled right-hand-drive pickup will eventually be bound for Thailand.

If and when that does happen, does it mean the Landtrek will then be launched in the Philippines? Not really, but if Peugeot is thinking of shaking up its local lineup, what better way to do it with a model like this.

PHOTO BY Peugeot

The Landtrek can be had with either a 150hp, 350Nm 1.9-liter turbodiesel and a 210hp, 320Nm 2.4-liter turbopetrol. The former is mated to a six-speed manual, while the latter can be spec’d with that or a six-speed automatic. We’re guessing we’ll be more likely to get the turbodiesel if this one does make its way to our shores.

Peugeot hasn’t released indicative prices for Landtrek in Malaysia, so we can’t speculate on just how much this will sell for in the Philippines just yet. But assuming it’ll be priced correctly, do you think this can compete against established nameplates like the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, and Nissan Navara?

