The Peugeot Traveller Premium will join the French brand’s PH lineup next month

Peugeot Philippines, now under new management, kicked off 2022 with the local introduction of two new Lions—the new 5008 and 3008. To keep the ball rolling, the French company is launching yet another new model early next month.

The Peugeot Traveller Premium is a relatively more upscale take on the carmaker’s MPV. Astara has announced that the seven-seater will be launching in the Philippine market next month, with viewing and test-drive opportunities at dealerships set to begin within this month.

The distributor is marketing this MPV as an ideal executive transport or premium road trip ride. No word on exactly what kind of performance will be brought in for local buyers, though. Previously, the Traveller was sold with a 2.0-liter BlueHDI diesel engine with an output of 150hp and 370Nm of torque.

Also worth noting is that the non-premium version was already relatively high-end compared to other local seven-seaters, so it’s safe to say you can expect a fair bit more niceties with this upcoming launch.

Interested? The Peugeot Traveller Premium’s local introduction is scheduled for April 6, 2022. We’ll likely know how much it will cost by then, too. Is this a model you’d consider checking out at a dealership?

