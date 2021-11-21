The GTS badge finds its way to the back of an all-electric Porsche for the first time

Not just one debut from Porsche at the LA Auto Show, but two. Well...three, actually. Joining the long-awaited Cayman GT4 RS on the Porsche stand is this pair of Taycans, debuting both the GTS lettering on an EV and the Taycan Sport Turismo wagon.

We’ll deal with the GTS bit first. We know the badge well from the 911, but it features on every other Porsche on sale, typically offering a ‘best of all worlds’ proposition by balancing out the entry-level and top-spec (often GT department) variants both in terms of price and performance, while ticking all the best options boxes.

And so the £104,000 (P7.06 million) Taycan GTS slots into position with exquisite neatness. It pairs the Performance Battery Plus option—and its 93.4kWh capacity—with a 590hp peak sent to all four wheels. That means a 3.7sec 0-100kph time (with the helping shove of launch control) and a 250kph top speed.

Perhaps more pertinent is its 502km range, thanks in part to “the particularly efficient drivetrain control strategy improvements introduced on the Model Year 2022 Taycan earlier this year,” with the gaggle of models around the GTS soon to be re-homologated. Presumably to ensure its figure sits snugly in the middle of them all…

The adaptive air suspension gets a GTS-specific tune, as does the faux-exhaust sound software and the optional rear-wheel steering. Up top, there’s the option of a panoramic sunroof with ‘Variable Light Control’—the option to swish it from clear to opaque at the press of a button—while there’s a host of black detailing on the bodywork and so much suede-esque Race-Tex trim on the inside, we’re amazed the windows and pedals got away without a covering. Greasy fingers certainly won’t be welcome in here.

Time to move around the back. This is the first time we’ve clapped eyes on the Taycan Sport Turismo, though the concept couldn’t be simpler to grasp—it’s the Taycan Cross Turismo with its ride height dropped, its cladding prised off and the impish Gravel mode removed.

There’s greater headroom and rear cargo space than in the sedan, and all for a piffling £800 (P54,340) extra, at least when it comes wearing GTS badges. The four-door’s £104,190 plays the wagon’s £104,990 (P7.13 million), surely dissolving any semblance of confusion you had about which to buy...

