The all-new Range Rover Sport is now out in the open

So then, following on from the big reveal of the fifth-generation Range Rover last year, we now have the Mk3 Range Rover Sport to go with it. You only get one chance at a first impression. What’s yours?

Looks aside, let’s get into the substance. The new RRS hugs the ground more than the Range Rover, with torsional stiffness up 35% for sportier dynamics and a driving position 20mm lower to encourage you to use them. It’s taller and longer than before, allowing more legroom and headroom in the rear, despite the stadium seating. Cargo space is up to 835 liters.

All-wheel steering is available, as is an electronic active diff, torque vectoring, and Dynamic Air Suspension that combines switchable volume air springs with twin-valve active dampers for comfort when things are rough and handling when things aren’t. There’s even adaptive cruise control specifically for use off-road.

No seven-seater this time, though. Land Rover has decided that if you’re in the market for a Sport, a third row of seats probably isn’t your priority. Makes sense.

From launch, there are six powertrains to choose from, all twinned with an eight-speed ZF auto transmission: two plug-in hybrids, three mild-hybrids (one gasoline, two diesels), and a new 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. The latter is the flagship engine and it produces 530hp; good for 0-100kph in 4.3secs. Ooh, hello.

The P510e and P440e plug-in hybrids produce 510hp and 440hp respectively, the former hitting 0-100kph in 5.4secs, four-tenths quicker than the less powerful version. Both combine a 3.0-liter six-cylinder gasoline engine with an electric motor, and are equipped with a 38.2kWh battery that unlocks over 110km of zero-emissions driving range.

Rounding off the line-up are the P400 (400hp) gasoline, D300 (300hp) and D350 (350hp) diesels. All 3.0 six-cylinders again, and all-wheel drive is standard throughout the range. Oh, and there’ll be an all-electric version along in 2024. Because of course there will.

Inside, the interior design is inspired by the cockpit of an aircraft, with a greater focus on the controls than in the standard Range Rover. That’s why the bits that you use—the paddles, the drive selector etcetera—are a different shade of chrome from the parts that are decorative.

A 13.1-inch, curved touchscreen runs the company’s latest Pivi Pro system, and Land Rover reckons most features are available with two clicks (read ‘wayward finger jabs’). Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity are available wirelessly, and Amazon Alexa voice control is included as well. Meanwhile, that driver display measures 13.7 inches for a bumper amount of screenage.

Land Rover has also made a big push to offer more sustainable materials as well. A leather interior is standard, but if you’re prepared to part with more cash you can equip your Range Rover Sport with a grippier, more breathable, more environmentally friendly alternative made from polyurethane. TG has sampled this in the, er, flesh? And it’s really rather good.

What else? The new Range Rover Sport’s 22-inch alloys are lighter than the Mk2’s 23s. Ground clearance stands at 281mm, with wading depth at 900mm and the ride height adjustable to the tune of 135mm. The LED headlights offer half a kilometer of projection, while the rears feature ‘surface LED technology,’ the first of its kind on a production car. The Meridian sound system gets no less than 29 speakers, with noise-canceling tech fitted to the headrests to dampen road noise on the move. The list of stuff is endless.

“Land Rover’s pioneering flexible MLA architecture and the latest chassis systems come together to deliver the highest levels of dynamism we’ve ever seen on Range Rover Sport,” said Nick Collins, JLR’s executive director of vehicle programs. “Integrated Chassis Control governs the comprehensive suite of innovations, coordinating everything from the latest switchable-volume air suspension system to our Dynamic Response Pro electronic active roll control. The result is the most engaging and thrilling Range Rover Sport ever.”

Prices start from £79,125 (over P5 million) and order books are open now. There are two trims—SE and Autobiography—although a First Edition will hang around for the first 12 months of production. The real question now is, how many hours are you prepared to sacrifice on the configurator?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

