The official PH specs and features of the all-new Subaru WRX

A few days ago, we released the official pricing details for the all-new Subaru WRX sedan and wagon. While we had some idea what the local spec-sheet would contain at the time, nothing was official. This is no longer the case, however, as Motor Image Pilipinas has finally provided us with the vehicle’s finer details.

As we reported previously, the 2022 WRX will be available locally as either a sedan or wagon. Only one engine option will be available, though: A 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer engine capable of up to 271hp at 5,600rpm and 350Nm of torque between 2,000-5,200rpm. Units are also all-wheel-drive, in case you didn’t know.

PHOTO BY Subaru

Only the base variant gets a six-speed manual transmission, while the rest come equipped with a continuously variable transmission. In case you missed it, here are this Subie’s local variants and pricing again.

As far as speed goes, Subaru claims a maximum of 215kph for both the sedan and wagon. The majority of the lineup will zip from 0-100kph in 6.1 seconds, save for the manual version that can do it in just 6.0 secs. All WRX units also sip gasoline from a 63-liter fuel tank.

PHOTO BY Subaru

Sedan units measure 4,670mm in length, 1,825mm in width, and 1,465mm in height. Wagons, on the other hand, come in at a longer 4,755mm, narrower 1,795mm, and taller 1,500mm. The sedan runs on a 2,675mm wheelbase, while the wagon’s is 2,670mm.

As far as exterior aesthetic is concerned, units are largely similar to one another—besides the obvious fact that some are wagons. LED lighting units come as standard, as do 18-inch alloy wheels (with varying styles depending on the unit you get). The entire lineup gets rear spoilers (either on the roof or trunk lid), and the same goes for twin exhausts.

PHOTO BY Subaru

Subaru’s full airbag package comes with all WRX units, while only the base manual variant comes without the brand’s EyeSight safety technologies. These include a pre-collision braking system, autonomous emergency steering, lane departure preventer, and adaptive steering control. This is one very safe car.

Other features that come available with all WRX variants except the base offering include auto vehicle hold, auto start-stop, an electronic parking brake, and adaptive cruise control. Standard across the entire range is a rearview camera, active torque vectoring, and a driver monitoring system.

And that’s about it. Whatever left there is to reveal will be made available come the 2022 WRX’s official Philippine launch next week. Stay tuned.

2022 Subaru WRX sedan and wagon

PHOTO BY Subaru

