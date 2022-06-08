The all-new Subaru WRX sedan and wagon are now available in the PH market

If we’re being honest, there’s little else left to reveal about the 2022 WRX. We found out the vehicle was arriving in May, and since then we’ve already reported the official prices, variants, and specs of local units.

Still, there’s no doubt that a gradual trickle of information convinced many of you to hold off on a new car purchase until the Subie became available locally. And now, that moment is finally here.

PHOTO BY Motor Image Pilipinas

As we previously reported, the all-new Subaru WRX will be available as both a sedan and a wagon. Five variants are available, and the base sedan will set you back a cool P2,508,000. Here is the information again in case you missed it before.

2022 Subaru WRX sedan

Subaru WRX tS CVT - P2,808,000 Subaru WRX 2.4 CVT - P2,658,000 Subar WRX 2.4 MT - P2,508,000

2022 Subaru WRX wagon

Subaru WRX Wagon tS CVT - P2,708,000 Subaru WRX Wagon CVT - P2,558,000

PHOTO BY Motor Image Pilipinas

Official specs? We’ve already gone through the spec sheet and shared everything there is to know. But we’ll get them out there again anyway.

Both the sedan and wagon are all-wheel-drive and will come equipped with a 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer engine capable of up to 271hp at 5,600rpm and 350Nm of torque between 2,000-5,200rpm. All units, save for the base offering with a six-speed manual, will come with a continuously variable transmission. This setup is good for a 0-100kph time of 6.1sec and 6.0sec for the CVT and manual versions, respectively.

The cabin is perhaps the biggest revelation today. The instrument cluster will come with a 4.2-inch LCD information display, while entertainment and climate control are managed using a massive 11.6-inch central touchscreen infotainment system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility are standard across the range as well.

PHOTO BY Motor Image Pilipinas

In terms of safety, we’re very happy to share that all units, save for the base version, flaunt EyeSight features like a pre-collision braking system, autonomous emergency steering, and adaptive steering control. This is on top of a smorgasbord of airbags to protect occupants, by the way.

And there you have it. The all-new Subaru WRX, ladies and gentlemen. If you’re on the hunt for a speed demon of a compact sedan, or are simply a deprived wagon lover, look no further. Tell us what you think of this launch in the comments, and keep an eye out because we’ll be releasing more photos of this new Subie soon.

PHOTO BY Motor Image Pilipinas

PHOTO BY Motor Image Pilipinas

