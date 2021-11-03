The 2022 Subaru XV GT Edition is now in PH, priced at P2.008-M

Motor Image Pilipinas (MIP) brought the refreshed Subaru XV to our market earlier this year. Now, the company has just launched the beefed-up version of its crossover—the XV GT Edition.

As with previous GT Edition models, no mechanical tweaks were done with this one. This will still pack a 2.0-liter petrol boxer engine that generates 154hp and 196Nm of torque. This unit comes with Subaru’s AWD system, and power is delivered via a Lineartronic CVT. If you want to read more on the new XV’s specs, you can check out the full story here.

As for the aesthetic upgrades, the accessories that the XV GT Edition comes with include front and rear under spoilers, side skirts, a front bumper garnish, a roof spoiler, GT Edition wheels, and new leather seats.

The 2022 Subaru XV GT Edition retails for P2,0008,000, making it P100,000 pricier than the standard XV. MIP is throwing in a P210,000 introductory discount, though, so those eyeing this new Subie should take note.

Discounts aside, do you think the cosmetics are worth the premium with the XV GT Edition? Share your two cents in the comments.

