Could something like the 2022 Suzuki Alto Lapin convince Pinoys to downsize?

Size matters in the Philippine auto market. You needn’t look any further than our passion for pickup trucks and midsize SUVs for proof. This presents a problem in urban areas, though, where roads aren’t exactly built to cater to their dimensions.

This is why the prospect of a kei-car invasion sounds so appealing to us. Can you imagine all the extra space our cities would have? And we aren’t just referring to larger parking spaces or more spacious roads here. We’re talking proper sidewalks and decent bicycle lanes, too.

But like we said, size matters. So, we ask: Can something like the Suzuki Alto Lapin convince Filipino motorists to downsize?

PHOTO BY Suzuki

As is obvious from the exterior, this isn’t the humble little Alto our market is accustomed to. The Alto Lapin features a much more attractive design, with quirky exterior bits like rounder headlights, a very minimalist grille, fancy wheels, and chrome trim. Now this is a car with character.

We’re particular fans of the new Suzuki Alto Lapin LC unveiled in Japan just recently. This bug-faced hatch is one of the cutest kei cars we’ve seen in the past few years. Units are either front-wheel-drive or 4WD, and run on a modest 660cc gasoline engine capable of just 51hp and 60Nm of torque, paired with a continuously variable transmission.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

The Alto Lapin LC also rides on a 2,460mm wheelbase, and measures in at 3,395mm in length, 1,475mm in width, and 1,525mm in height. Ground clearance is just 155mm.

Admittedly, the figures you see up there are incredibly minuscule. But the Alto Lapin in its most efficient configuration supposedly averages up to 26.2km/L. And for city driving, do you really need much more than that? It’s something to think about.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

The most affordable variant costs ¥1,251,800 (P500,000), while the entire range tops out at ¥1,646,700 (P660,000). So, would you consider buying something like the Alto Lapin if made available locally?

More photos of the 2022 Suzuki Lapin:

PHOTO BY Suzuki

PHOTO BY Suzuki

PHOTO BY Suzuki

PHOTO BY Suzuki

PHOTO BY Suzuki

