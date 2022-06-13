Could the new Ertiga Hybrid be Suzuki’s first electrified model in PH?

Been keeping an eye on Suzuki-related news this year? If you have, then you probably know that the Japanese carmaker already has a few new hybrid vehicles in its global lineup. One is the Vitara, the other the Ertiga.

Well, the latter has just been launched in ASEAN, and it could well be the first hybrid Suzuki Philippines (SPH) launches here in our market. But instead of pondering on pure speculations, let’s just take a look at what Suzuki’s newest MPV in Indonesia has to offer.

Design-wise, Suzuki didn’t really make a lot of changes here. The Ertiga gets a new grille with new chrome accents, new alloy wheels, and a chunkier-looking front bumper. In Indonesia, there’s a Suzuki Sport variant available that adds in a new grille design, air intakes underneath, and a larger bumper along with side skirts, a roof spoiler out back, and a beefier rear bumper with a skid plate underneath.

The interior boasts a few new elements, including the Metallic Teak faux wood finish on the dash and the two-tone fabric seats. There’s also a new eight-inch touchscreen with smartphone mirroring.

Done going over the aesthetics? Good. Let’s get to the lone powertrain option, as that one’s the real highlight here. Under the hood of the new Ertiga is Suzuki’s Smart Hybrid technology. The mild-hybrid system is comprised of a 1.5-liter K15B combined with a lithium-ion battery and an integrated starter generator (ISG).

The ISG serves as the motor and generator that captures and stores electrical energy in the battery. The battery then handles the load when the idling stop system is activated and the vehicle shuts off at a full stop. Energy is stored in the battery upon deceleration thanks to regenerative braking and is likewise used for additional power during acceleration.

The Ertiga Hybrid can be spec’d with a four-speed automatic or a five-speed manual. Both gearbox options are available with the GX and the SS variants. Extra features in the MPV include hill-start assist, cruise control, and a new gear-shift indicator.

What do you guys think of this one? If and when SPH does decide to bring this in, do you reckon it can be a hit in the market like its predecessor?

