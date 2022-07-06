The 2022 Suzuki S-Presso Special Edition comes with added styling and a P588,000 price tag

As far as starter cars go, few in the industry carry a vibe as quirky as the Suzuki S-Presso’s. A miniature form factor and memorable design make it an attractive alternative to the usual hatchbacks and sedans out there.

Suzuki Philippines has decided to give its humble little offering a little extra flair with the release of a new Special Edition variant. These units get added styling, as well as a slightly higher price tag of P588,000.

For comparison, the regular S-Presso retails for P563,000. So, what does a modest P25,000 premium get you? Outside, the Suzuki S-Presso Special Edition flaunts a little extra trim on the sides. This is especially prominent through the black cladding around the wheel arches. This variant also gets a subtle rear spoiler for a more sporty appearance.

The interior, meanwhile, gets a familiar stealthy vibe made up mostly of dark materials. Suzuki has thrown in a bit of contrast to the mix, though, using some silver accents.

No changes to what’s under the hood here. The Suzuki S-Presso Special Edition still packs the same 1.0-liter K10B gasoline engine capable of 67hp and 90Nm of torque. Shifting is still handled through a five-speed manual transmission.

So, do you think the changes warrant the P25,000 difference in price? It isn’t too big of a jump, but might still play into a first-time car buyer’s decision. What do you think?

More photos of the 2022 Suzuki S-Presso Special Edition

PHOTO BY Suzuki Philippines

PHOTO BY Suzuki Philippines

