The Toyota Liteace might be available in PH by July 16

We’ve recently gotten hold of some details about the local specs and pricing of the Toyota Liteace. An important question remains unanswered, though: When will it be available?

Well, we’ve just learned that Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) will begin wholesales of the Panel Van and Pickup variants next month. Both will be available for wholesale in Mindanao by July 1, in Visayas by July 8, in Luzon by July 12, and in Metro Manila by July 15.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The Toyota Liteace is making a comeback in PH as a rebadged Daihatsu CV

The Honda Super Cub 50 is a tiny retro bike that does up to 105km/L at 30kph

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

As for retail sales, TMP is expected to start rolling this out into dealerships nationwide on July 16. No word yet on when the cab-and-chassis variant and utility- and aluminum-van conversion models will be available, but we’ve also learned that these three are already in the pipeline.

Again, TMP is still keeping mum about this, so don’t quote us on it just yet. We’re not sure either if there’ll be a formal launch for this model if and when it arrives. That said, July’s right around the corner, so we should be seeing some confirmation soon enough. In the meantime, you can check out all the specs and prices of this (possibly) upcoming workhorse by clicking these blue words.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.