Toyota gives us our first official look at the all-new Tundra

There’s more than a single reason Toyota is one of the world’s leading manufacturers. It isn’t just because the company knows cars and does a fine job of building them—the brand knows its markets and consumers like the back of its hand, and as such, it has mastered the ways of catering to them.

So, how does Toyota do that for a market like the US? When it comes to trucks, the answer is pretty obvious: Go big. And you aren’t going to find a bigger pickup from the company than the full-size Tundra it offers over there.

Now, the carmaker is set to launch the latest-generation Tundra in the US market. It has released a teaser image for the upcoming truck showing off the vehicle’s shadow-draped face and lighting units. As with more teasers, this isn’t much, but we do get a few things worth noting here.

One is that the Tundra’s shoulders now appear more sculpted than in the previous version, and this should help further accentuate the model’s size. Another is that the lighting up front looks much more modern, thanks in part to the reshaped headlamps. The grille-mounted LEDs look cool, too.

Not much else to go on here other than bits of the front-end. Toyota promises, though, that the all-new Tundra will come with “uncompromising power” and plenty of advanced tech features. No word yet regard an exact launch date, though.

News like this makes us wish Philippine roads were big enough to accommodate more full-size beasts like the Tundra. What other monster pickups are you a fan of in the US market?

