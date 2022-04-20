Here are the tentative specs and prices of the PH-bound Toyota Veloz

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) recently released a teaser of what appeared to be the new Veloz. The carmaker has yet to confirm anything, but we now have more reasons to believe that the new subcompact MPV is on its way to our market.

According to a trusted source, the Veloz will be sold in the Philippines starting April 29, 2022. There will be two variants in the lineup, namely the G and the V trim, and prices will start at P1.185 million. You can check out the price list below:

2022 Toyota Veloz Prices

Toyota Veloz 1.5 V CVT – P1,225,000

Toyota Veloz 1.5 G CVT – P1,185,000

Both variants can be had in a White Pearl finish for an extra P15,000. Other color coptions include Purplish Silver Mica Metallic, Black Metallic 1, and Dark Red Mica Metallic. No photos are available yet, but we do have the tentative specs.

We’re told that the Veloz will be powered by the same 2NR-VE engine that powers the CVT-equipped Avanzas. This lone engine option is a 1.5-liter in-line-four gasoline mill that generates 105hp and 138Nm of torque. Here in the Veloz, this powertrain also comes mated to a CVT gearbox.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Other extra features that will come available in the Veloz include a smart keyless entry system with a push-to-start ignition, and an eight- or nine-inch infotainment system that both come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The top-spec Veloz will come with a panoramic view monitor, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. It also gets Toyota Safety Sense features such as a pre-collision system, lane-departure alert, and automatic high beam.

None of this is official just yet, but we’re very much expecting TMP to release an announcement real soon. Do you like what you’ve seen so far?

