Wuling has a new sub-P1-M MPV in China that could challenge seven-seaters in PH

Say what you want about Wuling Motors—aka General Motors’ joint venture with SAIC—but you have to admit the Chinese brand has some enticing offerings in its lineup.

There’s the incredibly affordable Hong Guang Mini EV, and the weird-looking yet seemingly practical Zhengtu pickup. Now, the carmaker has this: the Jia Chen MPV. It’s budget-friendly, it looks decent, and most important, it has seven seats.

PHOTO BY Wuling Motors

The Jia Chen has an aggressive-looking front clip with diagonal slats on the wide grille and those sharp-looking headlights. The back looks a bit more subdued and gets a simpler design. Actually, it reminds us a lot of the Maxus G50’s rear end.

Inside, the vehicle is fitted with nice brown seats with the ‘2+2+N’ configuration. The middle two seats with center armrests can be slid forward or backward, while the third-row seats can be lowered or folded down to open up 1,177 liters of cargo space.

PHOTO BY Wuling Motors

PHOTO BY Wuling Motors

Powering this MPV is a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine mated to a CVT. Wuling says fuel consumption is about 13.89km/L. Amenities here include an infotainment system with a Ling OS that enables vehicle status monitoring, remote A/C controls, and Bluetooth key sharing. The head unit is paired with a nine-speaker setup.

Other niceties include a keyless entry system, heated side mirrors, and a 360-degree-view monitor with parking sensors. Four colors and five variants are available, with prices ranging from 68,800 to 99,800 Chinese Yuan, or around P563,000 to P817,000.

We bet this can get a lot of Filipino car-buyers looking. What do you guys think of the Wuling Jia Chen?

PHOTO BY Wuling Motors

