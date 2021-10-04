Holy hot hatch, Honda has dropped teaser photos of the all-new Civic Type R

Those images here may not be beautifully lit, they may not have stunning backgrounds, and there may only be two of them, but they’ve got us very excited indeed. That’s because under the rather fetching red camouflage is the all-new Honda Civic Type R.

Based on what we can see here and what we know from the standard, unmasked Civic, this new generation could be quite the looker. Given that the FK8 was brilliant in every way except for the fact that it would never win a beauty contest, this could be even more compelling.

The only information that Honda has released alongside these pictures is that the Type R is set to begin testing at the Nürburgring and that it’ll eventually be introduced in 2022. Whether it’ll deploy an updated version of the FK8’s 316hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-pot or whether it’ll get a new powertrain altogether (hybrid Type R, anyone?) remains to be seen.

The long wait begins now. Thoughts, Internet?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

