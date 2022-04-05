This is what the all-new Honda HR-V will look like in the US

Remember how Honda said the HR-V will supposedly look different in the US? Well, the carmaker has now previewed the all-new subcompact crossover in the States, and it indeed looks very different from the one we’ll be getting in our market this month.

The US-spec HR-V will have an entirely different face. The large grille with the multiple horizontal slats is now smaller, has a different shape, and features a new pattern. The aggressive-looking headlamps have also been taken out and replaced with a more subtle pair of headlights that are now positioned separately from the grille.

Honda has also taken out the chrome strip in front and has relocated its badge from the grille to the body panel. There are now lines that run down from the hood to the nose, giving the front end a sharper look. Underneath all these, ’Murica’s HR-V is fitted with an abundance of black plastic claddings that add some ruggedness to the design.

PHOTO BY Honda

Out back, this HR-V gets a pair of stylish taillights with a similar light signature as the Asia-spec HR-Vs. The lightbar that stretches the width of the vehicle, meanwhile, is no longer there.

“By gaining aspirational qualities beyond its segment, the all-new 2023 Honda HR-V will welcome a new generation of customers to Honda and grow in importance as a gateway to the Honda brand,” said American Honda Motor Co., Inc. assistant vice president of automobile sales Michael Kistemaker. “This new HR-V will advance its position as the segment leader with young buyers, first-time buyers, and multicultural customers.”

Now, Honda hasn’t exactly shown us that much. More details will be revealed over the coming months. But if the exterior is any indication, then we reckon the inside of the US-spec HR-V will also look very different. The bigger question now is this: Which one looks better? You tell us.

PHOTO BY Honda

