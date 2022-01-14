The all-new Honda HR-V is going to look pretty different in the US market

Last year, Honda revealed the all-new HR-V, showing off a crossover with a more stylish look and a considerably more premium vibe to it. According to the brand, the refreshing new aesthetic was the result of discussions with consumer groups.

If this was indeed the case, then it’s clear that local buyers have substantially different tastes compared to their counterparts over in North America.

The 2023 Honda HR-V for North America has just been teased, and it looks pretty different to what was revealed for Asia in 2021. Granted, the teaser image released by the brand is just a sketch, but we do pick up quite a bit regarding what to expect.

PHOTO BY Honda

First impressions? North America is getting an HR-V with a much sportier face featuring a more conventional octagonal grille design and more rounded shoulders. The headlights also appear to be larger, and designers have opted for a traditional two-unit taillight instead of the unified look seen on Asian units. Also worth noting is the prominent use of black plastic outside, which is a big departure from the minimalist approach we saw in 2021.

Again, though, these are still just sketches. We guess we’ll get a better idea of exactly what North America’s HR-V will look like as the vehicle moves closer to its 2022 launch. So, this or the Asian market’s design? Take your pick and let the brand know in the comments.

