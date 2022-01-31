An all-new Mitsubishi ASX is coming in 2023

Remember the Mitsubishi ASX? The vehicle helped usher in the age of the crossover in the early 2010s thanks to its practical-yet-compact size and relatively stylish exterior. A refresh was launched several years ago, but the model has been somewhat forgotten since then.

Thankfully for fans of the vehicle, an all-new one is now in the works. Mitsubishi announced the news as part of its Alliance 2030 roadmap presentation and even shared a teaser image of the upcoming ride in one of its slides. The photo isn’t much—just your standard car draped in shadows, save for a few lines and edges here and there. But hey, it still counts as a first look in our book.

Information remains scarce, but we do know the next-generation Mitsubishi ASX is due for a release in 2023. Europe will be the first market to get it, and it will share a platform with another vehicle from its Alliance partner, Renault.

It’s also been bared that Renault’s manufacturing plants will be responsible for producing it and that the vehicle will likely feature a hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrain developed in collaboration with the French carmaker.

And that’s it so far. We reckon we’ll get more news about the all-new ASX as development continues. Is this an offering you’d like to see in Philippine dealerships, too? Chime in.

Oh, and in case you want to read more about the Mitsubishi ASX, below is a story from a couple of years back from when the last refresh was unveiled. Yes, the current-gen version is old.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

