The next-generation Toyota Sequoia will be revealed soon

The Land Cruiser wasn’t the only SUV in Toyota’s lineup that was due for an upgrade. In the US, the Sequoia was beginning to show its age as well.

Unfamiliar with the name? The Toyota Sequoia is the Japanese brand’s full-size SUV offering in the US market. The first generation of the vehicle was introduced back in the year 2000, and the last time a new entry to its lineage was added was in 2007.

Now, Toyota USA has released what is largely believed to be a teaser image for the next iteration of the Sequoia. It isn’t much—just a poorly-lit photo of the vehicle’s rear quarter panel—but the lines seen here are enough to suggest we can expect some big changes in terms of design.

If the Sequoia will continue to be based off its pickup sibling, the Tundra (which saw an all-new release just in September 2021), we may see the latter’s 3.5-liter V6 under the hood of the SUV as well. This will remain speculation, though, at least until Toyota lets out an official word.

Frankly, we can’t wait to see what this thing will look like. We have a feeling its exterior will give the likes of the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser a run for its money. Share your expectations in the comments.

