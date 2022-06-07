Acura gives us our first look at its new hybrid sports prototype, the ARX-06

Acura has revealed the wallpaper it intends to field in the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar GTP Championship.

We jest, of course, because contained within the optical illusion/what-you-see-first-defines-your-personality style imagery is the ARX-06 hybrid hypercar, one eligible for both the IMSA and WEC championships.

Acura’s Californian design studio took charge of the exterior styling, and both the hybrid drivetrain and aerodynamics will be done in-house by Acura (Honda), sitting on an Oreca chassis.

PHOTO BY Acura

Acura will partner with Wayne Taylor Racing and Meyer Shank Racing to race the ARX-06 in 2023.

“The process we used in creating the exterior design for the Acura ARX-06 is exactly the same as how we create a new Acura passenger vehicle,” said Acura’s executive creative director Dave Marek.

That means sketching, scale modeling, aero and wind tunnel testing, and then the final product. Should be a fast product too: Acura won IMSA DPi championships in 2019 and 2020, won the Rolex 24 at Daytona last year and this, and has finished on the podium at various other marquee races.

So, the important question remains: What do you see first?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

