This P430k aftermarket package will turn the Toyota Hilux into one beast of a truck

With all the aftermarket add-ons and packages available to truck owners these days, you really need to do a lot if you really want to stand out. If you’re having trouble finding inspiration for how to take your Toyota Hilux the extra mile in terms of aesthetics, this might help.

This beast you see before you is a product of RAD Bumpers in Thailand. It’s called the RAD Pathfinder Hilux, and its look is enough to compete with gnarlier designs like that of the Ford Ranger Raptor.

PHOTO BY RAD Bumpers

It’s going to cost you if you want to slap this package onto your ride, though. Without the suspension enhancements, the bodykit costs 170,000 Thai baht (over P250,000). And if you want those rugged 20-inch Old Man Emu wheels, you’re going to have to drop an extra 120,000 baht (P180,000).

You do get quite a bit for that sum. The package includes a full set of bull bars, a rugged new front grille with a more intricate mesh design, a gnarly hood scoop, fender extensions, and a sports bar. Noticeably absent in these images, however, are side steps. If the kit does not include those, getting in and out of this thing might be quite the chore.

PHOTO BY RAD Bumpers

Yes, it’s all just aesthetic—but for many truck lovers, the vehicle’s appearance is a big part of the ownership experience. How much money would you be willing to throw at a company to make your stock pickup look the best it can?

PHOTO BY RAD Bumpers

PHOTO BY RAD Bumpers

