Lexus, Adidas collab to build an RX inspired by ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

No Vibranium here, people. Just a fresh exterior wrap job and some neat gold trim—but we rather like what Adidas’ S.E.E.D students and Lexus have come up with for the RX500h.

Designers could have easily gone the tacky route and plastered the thing with claw marks and whatnot but opted to keep the appearance relatively subtle. The stealthy purple exterior is inspired by the colors of Wakanda, while the hood features a diamond pattern inspired by the superhero’s claw necklace.

Pieces of exterior trim now also come in gold to pay homage to the Black Panther suit. And finally, designers have thrown in badging featuring the Wakandan alphabet. The ‘AWD Direct 4’ badge at the rear of the vehicle, for example, gets ‘Vibe-Branium’ spelled in the fictional language.

Changes here aren’t limited to the exterior, either, as the cabin boasts plenty of alterations as well. Wakanda-inspired tribal gold print covers the seats and portions of the steering wheel. Several tactile components have also been wrapped in a unique carbon 3D print based on the Adidas 4D-FWD.

Overall, it’s a stealthy-looking car with a trippy interior vibe. Do you think Wakanda would be proud, or would the country’s royalty prefer something a little more subtle? Chime in.

