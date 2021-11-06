Mini has taken the job of camouflaging the next-gen Hatch very seriously...

Mini has dumped a whole heap of news on us, with first images of the next-generation hatch and confirmation of both the next-gen Countryman and an all-new small electric crossover.

Let’s start with the hatch. The camo above is rather successful, because from where we’re sitting, we can’t see too much to differentiate this from the current Mini Electric. The big news is that there’ll be both electric and internal combustion powertrains once again when the three-door version launches (production should start in 2023). Mini has already confirmed that 2025 is its cut-off date for launching its last internal combustion model. There’s no word on a 5-Door as of yet, but 3-Door Minis are infinitely cooler, anyway.

PHOTO BY Mini

There will be a convertible launching in 2025, although the powertrain for that hasn’t been confirmed.

News on that crossover, too: It’ll be new, small, and electric-only. That’s about all we know so far. Oh, and it’ll be built in China in collaboration with Great Wall Motors along with other battery-powered Minis.

To make room for that crossover, the Countryman will grow into the segment above its current state. There’ll be ICE and electric versions of that as well, with production starting in 2023 at the BMW Group Plant Leipzig.

PHOTO BY Mini

And finally (just in case that wasn’t enough to take in), Mini has also confirmed that it’s working on a new concept that’ll be shown alongside the next-gen Countryman and will sit in the ‘premium compact segment.’

That’s your lot for now, but Mini has been extremely open about the future, hasn’t it? Thoughts in the comments section below, please.

PHOTO BY Mini

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

