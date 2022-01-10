The new Saga Estate is another drool-worthy creation from Alpha

Over the last few months, Californian start-up Alpha has treated our eyes to several head-turning EVs that look just as home on a bedroom wall poster as they will on an actual road.

If you’ve somehow forgotten (and no one would blame you for blocking out large chunks of 2021) you simply must refresh your memory by revisiting the Ace Coupe, JAX off-roader, and the Wolf pickup truck, which TG has been lucky enough to see in the flesh.

There’s even a version with an inflatable tent attachment.

Now, there are two more models to nourish your retinas. The first (photos below) is the Saga Estate, which can be had in ‘Royal Safari’ metallic blue for all-terrain ability, or in ‘Grace’ metallic tan for—judging by the whopping great surfboard on the roof rack—trips to the beach.

PHOTO BY Alpha Motor Corporation

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Alpha claims a range of 480km, with a dual-motor setup providing all-wheel-drive and tackling the 0-97kph sprint in 6.3sec. Rapid charging is standard and battery heating and cooling tech is included too.

At 4,850mm in length, the Saga Estate weighs a shade over two tons, so it’s not what you’d call light on its feet. There’s room for five people, though, and Alpha promises premium seat and trim material, a premium sound system, and (presumably premium) Bluetooth connectivity.

PHOTO BY Alpha Motor Corporation

Continue reading below ↓

Then there’s the Supersaga (white car pictured below). It’s a little shorter and less heavy, and is projected to hit 0-60mph (97kph) in just 4.6sec using the same dual-motor configuration. The key word there is ‘projected,’ as Alpha hasn’t put any of this to the test yet.

And therein lies the elephant in the room. As good as the renders and studio models have looked, the reality is that we’ve yet to see anything that will, you know, move under its own power.

When TG visited Alpha’s HQ in California last year, the firm said the plan was to start testing a Wolf prototype in the second quarter of 2022 ahead of a full launch in 2023, after which we can only hope that the floodgates will open for the rest of the lineup.

PHOTO BY Alpha Motor Corporation

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Alpha Motor Corporation

PHOTO BY Alpha Motor Corporation

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Alpha Motor Corporation

PHOTO BY Alpha Motor Corporation

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Alpha Motor Corporation

PHOTO BY Alpha Motor Corporation

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Alpha Motor Corporation

PHOTO BY Alpha Motor Corporation

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Alpha Motor Corporation

PHOTO BY Alpha Motor Corporation

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Alpha Motor Corporation

PHOTO BY Alpha Motor Corporation

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Alpha Motor Corporation

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.