The Alpha Wolf can now be turned into a mobile campsite

Popping a tent out for a night under the stars is nice. Turning your truck into a mobile campsite, though? We think this is definitely the way to go.

Alpha Motor Corporation has the right idea. The carmaker has partnered with outfitting specialist Heimplanet to unveil a special version of the Wolf electric pickup called the Wolf+ Cloudbreak, and it features arguably the coolest truck-turned-tent setup we’ve ever come across.

PHOTO BY Alpha Motor Corporation

Basically, what’s happened here is that the Wolf’s truck bed has been equipped with a tent. Standard stuff, right? Thing is, this isn’t just any other tent. What’s before you is Heimplanet’s Cloudbreak Geodesic Tent, a “completely new mobility solution and opening a world of new possibilities in outdoor adventure.”

That description may lean a tad bit more on marketing than anything else, but it’s a neat new product. It’s made from high-tenacity rip-resistant polyester, so you know it’s durable, and there are two access points at the back. The truck bed, meanwhile, essentially becomes a resting platform inside the tent where you can plane a mattress or sleeping bags.

PHOTO BY Alpha Motor Corporation

As for the truck? It comes with over 440km of range, has a towing capacity of up to 3,050kg, and can hit 60mph (97kph) in just 5.9sec using its dual-motor 4WD setup. It also features a design that fits perfectly with the theme of the setup thanks to cool roof-mounted lights, a rugged steel bumper, and no-frills wheels.

Frankly, this is our kind of tent. How awesome would it be to take something like this up to Sagada? Let us know where you would drive this setup in the comments.

PHOTO BY Alpha Motor Corporation

PHOTO BY Alpha Motor Corporation

