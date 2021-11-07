The ‘Beach Cruiser’ is the latest member of the Land Rover Defender restomod club

This is a new, one-of-five restomod from Land Rover Defender fanatics Arkonik, and although it focuses on simplicity and takes perhaps the most severe less-is-more approach possible, it’ll set you back $240,000 (P12.1 million). Yikes.

PHOTO BY Arkonik

PHOTO BY Arkonik

It’s properly cool, though, this thing. Arkonik describes it as a beach cruiser and turned to ex-Bugatti scribbler Etienne Salomé for the design—he’s the man responsible for the one-off La Voiture Noire.

Salomé redesigned every panel on a Defender 90 to create this thing, taking away almost every exterior detail in the process. You get a Series 2-style face with new headlights, 16-inch satin black steel wheels, super straight lines, and not much else. There aren’t even any door handles or a fuel filler cap.

PHOTO BY Arkonik

PHOTO BY Arkonik

The interior is properly minimalist, too. There’s a rope-rimmed steering wheel, three-abreast seating, and the absence of any creature comforts like a radio. Arkonik doesn’t think you’ll need any tunes—there’s a 3.9-liter V8 under the hood to listen to instead.

What do we think, folks?

PHOTO BY Arkonik

PHOTO BY Arkonik

PHOTO BY Arkonik

PHOTO BY Arkonik

PHOTO BY Arkonik

PHOTO BY Arkonik

PHOTO BY Arkonik

PHOTO BY Arkonik

PHOTO BY Arkonik

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

