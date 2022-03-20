Audi wants to make wagons great again with the A6 Avant e-tron concept

Remember the Audi A6 e-tron concept from April last year? Well, the one you really want is finally here—yep, it’s the Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept.

This is great news, because as well as being a fantastic-looking thing, it’s proof that Audi will stick with wagons as it transitions to an all-electric future. The Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo will finally have some competition.

PHOTO BY Audi

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Audi

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Like with the Sportback-bodied A6 that came last year, Audi says that this Avant concept is between 90% and 95% finished. It gets a similar closed grille and a rear lightbar to its saloony sibling, plus big wheels, short overhangs, and properly boxy arches. Mega isn’t it? Although we hope the shallow rear windows don’t make it feel too cramped in the back.

Continue reading below ↓

ALSO READ:

Report: Burnt cargo ship carrying VW and Porsche vehicles finally sinks

Confirmed: The next-gen Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman will be fully-electric

Audi hasn’t provided any stats for rear cargo space, but we are assured that the Avant will be the “storage champ.” Overall, it’s the same size as the Sportback, though—4.96 meters long, 1.96 meters wide, and 1.44 meters high—but as expected it is ever so slightly less aerodynamic. A drag coefficient of 0.24 plays 0.22 for the Sportback.

PHOTO BY Audi

Continue reading below ↓

The electric A6 will be based on Audi and Porsche’s upcoming PPE platform, which means 800V architecture and fast-charging speeds of up to 270kW. The floor-mounted battery will be roughly 100kWh and should provide up to 700km of WLTP range in certain specs.

When the production version finally arrives, there’ll be RWD/single-motor and AWD/dual-motor options. The quickest versions will manage 0-100kph in less than 4sec, and 10 minutes of fast charging should offer an extra 300km of range. Nice. But this won’t be the end of the combustion-engined A6—Audi has confirmed that gasoline-powered cars will be available in some markets alongside the e-trons for a while yet.

PHOTO BY Audi

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Audi

There’ll also be cameras for door mirrors, a huge rear diffuser, and posh Digital Matrix LED headlights that can project video games onto walls for you to play while charging. Sounds wild.

Thoughts on a proper electric wagon, Internet?

More photos of the Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept:

PHOTO BY Audi

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Audi

PHOTO BY Audi

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Audi

PHOTO BY Audi

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Audi

PHOTO BY Audi

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.