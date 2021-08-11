Forget convertibles: Audi’s new Skysphere concept has an adjustable wheelbase

A variable wheelbase—that’s the highlight of Audi’s new concept called ‘Skysphere.’ What in the world is a car with an adjustable wheelbase, then? It’s like a next-level convertible, only way more radical.

To give you the gist, a variable wheelbase is exactly what the name suggests. The Skysphere is Audi’s new electric roadster-slash-grand-tourer concept. It has the ability to shapeshift from a 4.94-meter long roadster to a 5.19-meter grand tourer with the single press of a button.

In the e-roadster form—or ‘Sports’ mode, as Audi calls it—the car features a reduced wheelbase for sportier handling. In ‘Grand Touring’ mode, the Skysphere boasts maximum legroom and adjusted ground clearance for enhanced comfort. The steering wheels and the pedals are also stored away from sight, and the vehicle’s autonomous driving capabilities are put to use.

PHOTO BY Audi

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Audi

Audi says the Skysphere can also pick up passengers independently using connected services, as well as park and charge itself. At this point, who needs a steering wheel, right?

This concept car is supposedly pretty punchy, too, packing a 465kW electric motor that generates 750Nm of torque. Pair that with a light 1,800kg frame and the Skysphere jumps from zero to 100kph in just 4sec. The 80kWh battery is said to promise more than 500km of range on one full charge.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Audi

As for styling, the LED-lit front end and the futuristic-looking rear are both works of art. The Skysphere also rides on some snazzy-looking wheels that further emphasize the level of luxury this car offers.

The Skysphere is only the first of the series of concepts that Audi is currently working on. We’re not expecting something as extreme as this to make it into production—at least not anytime soon—but we definitely wouldn’t mind if it does. What about you guys? Do you think Audi should give this (or something like it) a shot?

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Audi

PHOTO BY Audi

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Audi

PHOTO BY Audi

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Audi

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.