Yup, this is the pickup version of the Baojun Yep

Remember the Baojun Yep? It’s a mini EV SUV that was revealed earlier this year, and it did draw some parallelisms with a certain small SUV from Suzuki. That aside, the boxy and retro-inspired interior drew a fair bit of attention to it. But it seems that Baojun wants to expand the product line for the quirky little Yep.

Baojun recently revealed a new concept for the Yep. Simply dubbed the Yep Pickup, Baojun reckons it could kick off the trend of mini EV pickups, not just in China but worldwide. It’s a prototype for now but the manufacturer has serious plans of putting it into production.

PHOTO BY Baojun

From the front, it looks much like the SUV version that was released in February. But the pickup body gets different doors and, obviously, a different design at the back. Because of its size, it is strictly a single cab pickup, meaning it can only fit in two occupants.

Baojun essentially hacked off the rear roof section of the Yep and took out the rear seats. What’s left is a short but deep bed that should be good for lightweight loads. The dimensions are unknown at this point, but there is a good chance that it will be slightly longer than the SUV version. For reference, the Yep SUV measures just 3,381mm long, 1,684mm wide and 1,720mm tall.

PHOTO BY Baojun

Powertrain details are also a mystery at this point. However, it is possible that the Yep Pickup will retain the SUV’s single motor arrangement. The Yep SUV uses a rear-mounted, single electric motor that’s good for 67hp and 140Nm of torque. As for range, it’s at around the 300 kilometer mark for a full charge.

