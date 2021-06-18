BMW’s hydrogen-powered X5 is now in the testing phase ahead of its 2022 launch

BMW has begun testing “near-standard” prototypes of the i Hydrogen NEXT—effectively a hydrogen-fueled X5—ahead of presenting a “small-series model” in 2022. The X5s will be tested in Europe under “real-life conditions” as BMW gears up to eventually stick a FCEV on sale, perhaps as early as 2025.

The i Hydrogen NEXT uses fuel cells developed together with Toyota and can carry six kilos of hydrogen in twin CFRP tanks. The fuel cell and the “performance buffer battery” produce a combined 369hp, which BMW says provides “the driving dynamics the brand is known for.” No word on range.

PHOTO BY BMW

Frank Weber, member of the board of management of BMW AG responsible for Development, says: “Hydrogen fuel-cell technology can be an attractive option for sustainable drivetrains—especially in larger vehicle classes. That is why road testing of near-standard vehicles with a hydrogen fuel cell drive train is an important milestone in our research and development efforts.”

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

