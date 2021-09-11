Your 2040 BMW electric car could be 100% recycled and 100% recyclable

And you thought the new BMW M3 had overly large kidney grilles. Check out the face of the BMW i Vision Circular concept. Some moustache, that.

The i Vision Circular is what BMW predicts a compact, all-electric luxury car could look like in the year 2040. Apparently, the aim is to use 100% recycled materials in its construction, with 100% of the resulting car able to be recycled at the end of its life. Circular, get it?

There’s no mention of any powertrain details (this is a rather futuristic concept, after all) although BMW does say that a solid-state battery would also be fully recyclable and that it’d be manufactured ‘almost entirely using materials from the recycling loop.’

On the outside, the lower parts of the i Vision Circular are made from recycled plastic with a kind of marble-effect look. The main surfaces are a mix of aluminum and steel, and are colored in gold and that bluish-purple thanks to the heat treatment process that is used to mold them. Rather nice.

The badges are all lasered onto the surfaces to avoid using any additional parts, and those kidneys are now a ‘digital surface’ that includes the headlights and a nifty pinstripe pattern. The tires barely have any sidewall, but are apparently made from sustainably cultivated natural rubber.

The interior is very concept-like, with two comfy-looking lounge chairs up front and a bench seat in the rear. The upholstery is made from recycled materials (obvs), as are the carpets. The steering wheel is 3D-printed from wood powder, and that ginormous crystal on the center console has also been printed. Apparently, it reacts to hand movements by lighting up in different areas, and all the infotainment is instead displayed at the bottom of the windshield.

Thoughts on the i Vision Circular concept as a whole, folks?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

