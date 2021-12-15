We envy the cop who’ll be handed the keys to this BMW M3 Competition patrol car

How car chases are still a thing with the kinds of rides cops are driving these days is a mystery to us. Seriously, you have to be pretty dumb if you think you can get away from the likes of what you see here.

This? This is what Victoria Police in Australia will bring out when it needs something more potent to catch bad guys on the highway.

PHOTO BY BMW

Continue reading below ↓

It’s a BMW M3 Competition altered to suit the needs of police personnel, and underneath is hood is a six-cylinder twin-turbo mill with a whopping 503hp and 650Nm of torque. Its 0-100kph time is a mere 3.9sec. So yeah, good luck leaving this in the dust.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

BMW doesn’t go into detail regarding the modifications made here, though. We do, however, get a proper look at the vehicle wrapped in some cool blue and neon-yellow highway patrol decals, as well as its emergency lights. Sadly, no images of the interior have been released.

PHOTO BY BMW

Continue reading below ↓

As of now, this BMW M3 Competition cop car is still undergoing evaluation by the Police Highway Patrol. This isn’t the first time the German car manufacturer’s aided Victoria Police with its vehicle needs, though, with the brand having already provided the department with an M5 Competition back in 2019.

Frankly, it doesn’t matter where you’re driving or how open the expressway is—if you’re on the wrong side of the law and this beast shows up, you have no chance of outrunning it unless you’re behind the wheel of a certified supercar.

PHOTO BY BMW

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.