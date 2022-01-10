The Bobcat TX7 teases a clean and quiet future for earth moving equipment

There’s nothing quite like waking up to a noisy construction site in the wee hours of the morning. (And by wee hours we mean 10am.) If, however, vehicles like the Bobcat TX7 become the norm, you can say goodbye to this type of nuisance.

Unveiled at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the TX7 is Bobcat’s pitch for a clean and, perhaps more important for the late risers among us, quiet future of construction.

This is because the vehicle ditches the conventional diesel engine in favor of a 62kW lithium-ion battery and electric motors. And adding to its silent nature is the company’s decision to trade in a hydraulic system for an electrical drive as well.

Bobcat says this EV can work for up to four hours of continuous operation or a full day with intermittent use. It’s also much less costly to maintain, as it’s built with around half the parts compared to traditional compact loaders, and uses just a quart of coolant compared to 60 gallons in diesel units.

No sound also means the TX7 isn’t restricted by urban noise restrictions. Because of this, the vehicle can get more work done even during the night when nearby areas are fast asleep. On top of this, reduced vibration means operators are in for a much more pleasant experience in the cockpit.

We’re sure many of you guys could do with vehicles like the TX7 taking the place of their diesel counterparts. More so when you consider many of us are now trying to get work done from home. Is noisy construction equipment a big deal to you?

