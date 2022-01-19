The Bollinger B1 and B2 electric off-roaders have become pandemic casualties

Bad news, ambitious-startup fans: the highly anticipated Bollinger B1 SUV and B2 pickup have been canned after several years of development. A moment of silence, please.

Top Gear had high hopes of the electric off-roading pair, not least because their creators said they would deliver more than 600hp and 905Nm of torque. That was back in 2019, though, and much has changed since. It looks as though the announced retail prices of $125,000 apiece just weren’t going to hold up in a world gripped by a pesky virus.

PHOTO BY Bollinger Motors

“We started in 2015 with a dream to make the best trucks on the planet,” said founder Robert Bollinger in a statement posted on the company’s website. “The off-road-capable, all-wheel-drive B1 and B2 are powerful, innovative, and distinct. We’ve put countless hours of hard work and passion into making something we are all very proud of.

“However, today we’re postponing their development and shifting our focus to commercial trucks and fleets. This is a vitally important move for us, because it enables us to continue our development of our technology, and make a real impact in the green future of automotive.”

PHOTO BY Bollinger Motors

PHOTO BY Bollinger Motors

So Bollinger isn’t going away, with the firm set to explore commercial trucks in the light- and medium-duty categories.

“Thank you for following us,” added Bollinger. “Thank you for reserving a truck, for rooting for us; it means everything to me. Thank you so much for your support over the years. There's so much more to come.”

Here’s hoping. In the meantime, our electric off-roading pick-up needs will have to be satisfied by the Rivian R1T, which TG has at least had the opportunity to drive for real.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

