The Splash package enhances the Ford Ranger’s look with new colors inside and out

Yes, the all-new Ford Ranger is on the way. With a burly new exterior and improved performance, it’s understandable if you’ve already moved on from the current-gen pickup and have your sights set on upgrading next year. But this doesn’t mean the brand has left fans of the older version out in the cold, either.

In the US market, the carmaker is breathing life into the current-generation truck with the release of a new Splash Edition package. Don’t expect anything in terms of added capability, though, as this is basically just a set of aesthetic tweaks meant to give the vehicle a more eye-catching appearance.

See Also

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Three choices are available. The 2022 Ranger Splash Snow Edition gets an Avalanche exterior finish with new trim and grille accents. The interior, meanwhile, flaunts ebony leather seats featuring Ash Gray stitching and “carbon weave tuxedo” strips, as well as new black trim. Availability is limited to just 750 units.

Then there’s the Ranger Splash Forest Edition. This pickup gets a Forged Green paint job and red accents flanking the front grille. The interior application here is similar to the one above, except it gets cloth seats instead of leather. Only 500 units are being sold.

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

And finally, the last one is the Ranger Splash Sand Edition. As the name implies, this one gets a desert theme with a Desert Sand exterior finish and red accents on the grille. The interior is the same as the Forest Edition’s, and only 500 units are up for grabs, too.

If you’re digging the enhanced look, it will set you back $1,495 (around P77,000) on top of the price of your Ranger unit. Is the asking price fair considering what you’re getting?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.