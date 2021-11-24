This is your first full look at the next-generation Ford Ranger

No more teasers, no more vague press releases. The all-new Ford Ranger is now out in the open.

Ford has finally revealed its next-generation pickup truck in its entirety, and boy, did the company get to work overhauling this model’s design.

The rugged new appearance brings the vehicle closer to the rest of the brand’s lineup, bringing its look more in line with the likes of the Ford Maverick.

The Ranger’s face is much busier now. It sports new C-shaped headlights available with matrix LEDs that flank a large grille surrounded by bold plastic trim. Its shape is actually more minimal, too, thanks to subtler shoulders and clean sides. The rear also features more prominent taillights, as well as a bold character line resting above the vehicle’s ‘Ranger’ lettering.

Ford says this new design direction is the result of plenty of consumer input, with the company conducting over 5,000 interviews and dozens of workshops to come up with it. Also worth noting is that the front wheels have been moved 50mm forward to improve the truck’s approach angle and that hundreds of factory accessories—including some developed in collaboration with ARB—will be available as well.

Step inside, and you’re greeted by what’s undoubtedly the Ranger line’s most refined interior yet. There’s a flat dashboard that provides a nice sense of roominess, as well as a good mix of dark materials and light-colored trim.

By now, you would’ve also noticed the massive new infotainment screen plastered on the center of the dashboard. The all-new Ranger can come with either a 10.1- or 12-inch unit equipped with the company’s Ford SYNC 4 system. This display will also be responsible for controlling some vehicle functions, including the pickup’s drive modes.

Now, let’s talk powertrains. Specific performance figures have yet to be given, but Ford has already revealed what engine options will be available.

Customers will have four to choose from. The first is a 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel developed for the model. Then there’s a 2.0-liter four-cylinder available as either a single-or bi-turbo. The last option is a 2.3-liter EcoBoost.

The all-new Ranger will be produced at Ford’s manufacturing plants in Thailand in South Africa starting next year. No word yet regarding a Philippine arrival, though. So, what do you think of the next-generation Ford Ranger so far? Let us know in the comments.

