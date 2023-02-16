Car News

We now know what the 2023 Chevrolet Aveo looks like as a sedan

by Drei Laurel | 4 hours ago
Image of the Chevrolet Aveo
PHOTO: Chevrolet
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Chevrolet

Late last year, we brought up the idea of the 2023 Chevrolet Aveo potentially taking on the Toyota Vios locally. There was just one problem: At the time, only images of the hatchback were made available and we were still in the dark regarding what the sedan would look like.

Well, now the American car manufacturer has finally revealed images of the all-new Aveo with a proper trunk and a sedan’s rear end. First impressions? We’re definitely fans of the hatchback, but the sedan version’s right up there with the best of them in terms of looks.

The rear isn’t the only part of the 2023 Aveo that’s different from the hatchback version. Up front, the Aveo sedan flaunts a relatively more formal look with a more prominent chrome accent. Basically, you’re choosing between something energetic or classy.

Image of the Chevrolet Aveo

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
LTO registration renewal can now be done online
Quick guide: Here’s what you need to renew your LTO registration online

That’s not to say the sedan can’t be made to look more dynamic, though. Chevrolet also release a photo of the vehicle equipped with a roof rack and sublet decals on the sides. Nice.

So, tell us: Do you prefer the all-new Aveo as a sedan or as a hatchback? Chime in and let us know the reason for your pick in the comments section.

See Also

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Recommended Videos
Read Next
Raize-fighting Honda WR-V nabs 5-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating
View other articles about:
Recommended Videos
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Chevrolet

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱