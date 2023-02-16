We now know what the 2023 Chevrolet Aveo looks like as a sedan

Late last year, we brought up the idea of the 2023 Chevrolet Aveo potentially taking on the Toyota Vios locally. There was just one problem: At the time, only images of the hatchback were made available and we were still in the dark regarding what the sedan would look like.

Well, now the American car manufacturer has finally revealed images of the all-new Aveo with a proper trunk and a sedan’s rear end. First impressions? We’re definitely fans of the hatchback, but the sedan version’s right up there with the best of them in terms of looks.

The rear isn’t the only part of the 2023 Aveo that’s different from the hatchback version. Up front, the Aveo sedan flaunts a relatively more formal look with a more prominent chrome accent. Basically, you’re choosing between something energetic or classy.

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

That’s not to say the sedan can’t be made to look more dynamic, though. Chevrolet also release a photo of the vehicle equipped with a roof rack and sublet decals on the sides. Nice.

So, tell us: Do you prefer the all-new Aveo as a sedan or as a hatchback? Chime in and let us know the reason for your pick in the comments section.

