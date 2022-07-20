The 2023 Chevrolet Blazer EV can do up to 557hp and run for over 500km

The electric vehicle segment isn’t just a battle of who’s cleaner than who anymore. These days, you need to tick at least both range and performance.

Thankfully for Chevrolet, it appears that the 2023 Blazer EV easily fulfills both requirements. That, and it’s a damn good-looking crossover as well.

We can’t imagine that the Blazer EV’s low roof will do its headroom any favors, but damn—we’d be lying if we said the crossover doesn’t look sleek because of this design choice. A minimalist rear with T-shaped (or are they Rs? Ls?) lighting units lend the vehicle a slightly futuristic vibe, while its wide stance and compact face give off the impression of sportiness. Overall, it’s a looker.

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

The exterior’s energy is carried over inside, where drivers are faced with a modern dashboard design featuring a floating touchscreen and unique-looking turbine-style A/C vents. There’s an all-digital instrument panel, tactile dials and switches, and a meaty three-spoke steering wheel. Buyers also have the option of equipping the cabin with popping red seats and contrast stitching.

Eye-catching aesthetics, of course, are all for naught if an EV can’t back it up with performance. The Blazer EV is available in all-, rear-, and front-wheel-drive. Its Super Sport variant’s electric powertrain is also good for up to 557hp and a whopping 879Nm of torque. Jesus.

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

Those figures are good enough for a 0-60mph (97kph) sprint in under four seconds as well. Range shouldn’t be an issue, either, as Chevrolet is claiming between 398-515km of range on a full charge, depending on what variant you choose.

Available features include a power charging port cover, regenerative braking technology, a hands-free tailgate, sunroof, hands-free cruise control, and advanced safety bits like reverse automatic braking and advanced park assist.

That’s a very impressive overall package. Would you consider an EV like this if it was sold in the Philippine market?

More photos of the Chevrolet Blazer EV 2023

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

