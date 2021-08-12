The electric Chevrolet Silverado might be the world’s most agile truck

Even midsize pickup trucks like the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger can sometimes be a chore to maneuver depending on where you’re driving. That said, just imagine how much harder it would be to steer a behemoth like the Silverado around these parts.

Chevrolet is taking steps to make its full-size truck offering a little more agile—at least if you opt for the upcoming electrified version.

The company has released a teaser video for its electric truck’s ‘Four-Wheel Steer’ feature, which essentially allows the vehicle to turn all four of its 24-inch wheels to drastically reduce its turning radius. Watch:

The American carmaker promises that the feature will “increased agility and tighter turning radius at low speeds” as well as improved handling and stability at higher speeds. Sure, full-size trucks aren’t really that common around these parts, but we can definitely see how something like this would come in handy for larger offerings here in the Philippines.

Cleaner emissions, a quieter drive, and now this? There’s a good chance innovation like Chevrolet’s Four-Wheel Steer feature can help convince reluctant motorists to jump onto the all-electric bandwagon. Keep them coming, guys. Let us know in the comments if you think this is a gimmick or something that will stick.

