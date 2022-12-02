The 2023 Chevrolet Montana is a right-sized truck that prioritizes practicality

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Most pickup users don’t actually need 4x4 behemoths capable of moving the earth. Most buyers who do end up with these types of vehicles almost never use them for their intended purpose, either.

That said, plenty of households around these parts could use the utility of a truck bed and the increased ground clearance the segment provides—just not in the excessive form many lifestyle users go after. Something like the 2023 Chevrolet Montana will suffice.

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

The Montana joins the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz in a subcompact pickup segment that’s growing in popularity. Its formula is simple: Offer the utility of a truck in a more practical form factor.

Size-wise, this model measures 4,720mm in length and 1,800mm in width. Despite its modest dimensions, owners will still be able to load the rear with as much as 874 liters of cargo in the vehicle’s ‘Multi-Flex’ bed. You can fit even more if you’re willing to tie things down, too.

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

The bed is quite something. Conventional types of cargo can be organized using a variety of different bed compartments and separators. The setup will keep your belongings organized, whether you’re transporting groceries, fresh produce, or luggage.

Of course, the downside to all this is that the cabin isn’t as spacious. The second row, in particular, looks like it’ll be a tight fit for even average-sized passengers—though this is a quality other models in the segment have as well. The overall design of the interior looks nice, though, thanks to its stealthy colors and a decent mix of soft-touch bits and hard plastic.

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

Powering the 2023 Chevrolet Montana is a 1.2-liter turbo with 133hp and up to 210Nm of torque. Other features worth noting include a six-airbag safety setup, wireless smartphone charging, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

So far, the Montana appears to only have been introduced in South America. Think something like this would be a hit in the Philippines?

More images of the Chevrolet Montana 2023

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

