The Seeker is Chevrolet’s newest Chinese-market crossover offering

Chevrolet Philippines has downsized its offerings quite a bit since the car brand closed its factory doors in Thailand. Former mainstays like Colorado have since been relegated to the rear end of the carmaker’s local lineup, with smaller models like the Tracker and new Trailblazer (the crossover, not the midsize SUV) now taking center stage.

If the company plans to continue pursuing this direction, perhaps it could further solidify its new niche by bringing in the 2023 Chevrolet Seeker.

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

Just revealed in China, the Chevrolet Seeker is the brand’s latest crossover SUV offering in the People’s Republic.

The exterior of the vehicle is mostly in line with what’s already available locally but stands out thanks to a lengthier hood and a more flowing face. A sweeping roofline helps give the Seeker a very sport overall vibe, while strong character lines on the sides and some matte black plastic inject a bit of ruggedness to the package. The Seeker’s wheelbase comes in at 2,700mm, and it runs on stylish 18-inch wheels.

Inside, occupants are surrounded by the usual stealthy Chevrolet environment with an angular dashboard design and a few contrasting colored materials to help liven the place up. There’s a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that leans slightly toward the driver’s side and a wireless smartphone charging pad.

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

Performance figures remain under wraps, but Chevrolet has bared that the Seeker will run on a 1.5-liter turbocharged Ecotec engine.

A bit more variety would be much appreciated in the Philippine Chevy lineup, but we can see the Seeker coming in if the brand truly intends on doubling down on its new focus. How do you think something like this would fare on local roads?

More photos of the 2023 Chevrolet Seeker

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

