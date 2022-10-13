The Chevrolet Trax is no longer the cute and wholesome crossover we had in PH

Remember the Chevrolet Trax? The crossover was around for quite a while last decade, competing with the likes of the Ford EcoSport in a then-emerging crossover market.

Well, things didn’t work out for the model locally and it was eventually discontinued. It lives on outside our borders, though. The thing is, you might no longer recognize the vehicle.

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

The next-generation Chevrolet Trax was recently unveiled for the US market sporting a considerably more aggressive design. The appearance meshes better with the rest of the brand’s lineup, sporting a massive new honeycomb grill flanked by pissed-off lighting units.

Two forms in particular stand out. There’s the RS option, which gives the vehicle a more energetic exterior with a slightly darker look and more stylish wheels (a vibe which, by the way, is carried over inside with red contrast stitching and a few other enhancements), and then you have the Activ variant that aims for a more rugged and durable look.

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

The cabin is quite nice as well. As with most of its stablemates, the 2023 Trax gets a stealthy vibe with an edgy dashboard design. If you opt for an RS unit, you get red accents scattered all around, too (though, to be honest, it can come off as a bit much). The star of the show, though, is the digital instrument cluster paired with a massive 11-inch Andoird- and Apple-compatible touchscreen infotainment system.

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

Powering the all-new Chevrolet Trax is a 1.2-liter turbocharged gasoline engine capable of up to 137hp at 5,000rpm and 162Nm of torque at 2,500rpm. Shifting is managed by a six-speed automatic transmission. Available features worth noting include active noise cancellation, standard adaptive cruise control, and wireless smartphone charging.

So, do you dig this overhauled design or prefer the more wholesome look the Philippine market is familiar with?

More photos of the Chevrolet Trax 2023

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

