The Citroen Ami can be customized with a livery featuring your loved ones or pets...

Remember those iconic school disco-flame shirts from the late ’90s and early 2000s? Well, you can now get that pattern on your new Citroen Ami. What a landmark day for car design this is...

Citroen recently revealed that it took over 1,000 reservations in the UK less than two weeks after the Ami was confirmed for that market. Now it’s celebrating with some brilliant new customization options.

PHOTO BY Citroen

PHOTO BY Citroen

In the UK there are slightly reserved ‘Camo,’ ‘Jungle,’ and ‘Tutti Frutti’ options, but the best designs are currently offered in France and have been created in collaboration with Faab Fabricauto. Check out the ‘I Love My Cats’ and ‘Cindy Forever’ themes. Interesting. Although in case you’re wondering, you can customize the pictures and the names—you won’t have to find a new partner called Cindy.

Got a favorite, Internet?

PHOTO BY Citroen

PHOTO BY Citroen

PHOTO BY Citroen

PHOTO BY Citroen

PHOTO BY Citroen

PHOTO BY Citroen

PHOTO BY Citroen

PHOTO BY Citroen

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

