Some wild-looking custom Ford Broncos are headed to SEMA

After getting called off in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show will finally make its return this year. And with only a week to go before it opens, carmakers and aftermarket brands have started giving us previews of their concepts and builds for the upcoming showcase.

Of course, Ford won’t be missing out on any action this year. The American carmaker has now given us a glimpse of its SEMA lineup that will include six custom Broncos. Specifically, four Broncos and two Bronco Sports built by some of the biggest names from across the industry. These SUVs have all been fitted with factory-installed Ford Performance parts, dealer-installed accessories, and aftermarket goodies.

“Bronco and Bronco Sport customers love parts and accessories that emphasize performance and off-road lifestyle, so we worked closely with Bronco design and vehicle engineering to deliver the products to match their individual lifestyle,” said Ford global director, vehicle personalization, accessories, and licensing Eric Cin. “Since the reveal last year, we’ve expanded the line to more than 350 Bronco and Bronco Sport parts and accessories and growing.”

Continue reading below ↓

Ford says this also serves as a testament to the endless possibilities for enhancements and personalization that customers get with the Bronco. You can check all of them out below.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

1) 2021 Bronco RTR Fun-Runner by RTR Vehicles

PHOTO BY Ford

2) 2021 Bronco by BDS Suspensions

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

3) 2021 Bronco by Tucci Hot Rods

PHOTO BY Ford

4) 2021 Bronco BAJA FORGED by LGE-CTS Motorsports

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

5) 2021 Bronco Sport BAJA FORGED by LGE-CTS Motorsports

PHOTO BY Ford

6) 2021 Bronco Sport by CGS Performance Products

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.