The production-spec Czinger 21C has grown wider during lockdown, like most of us

Been a while since we’ve heard from Czinger, and the (partly) 3D-printed hypercar it revealed last year. Gone bust? Thankfully, no—seems the Californian startup has used the last 12 months to keep developing the outrageous 21C, pictured here in what Czinger claims is “its final production spec.”

We’re promised the new car “showcases significant updates” over and above the one we saw last March. Czinger doesn’t specify what said “updates” actually are, but it does confirm the 21C has physically swelled to 2,050mm wide. Despite getting wider (it’s happened to the best of us in lockdown), the novel tandem-style seating arrangement remains, instead of side-by-side seats.

PHOTO BY Czinger

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The company claims a dry weight of 1,240kg—which isn’t very much—and a combined 1,233bhp from a hybrid system consisting of a mid-mounted 2.9-liter twin-turbo V8 and e-motors for each of the front wheels. The V8 revs to 11,000rpm and, we’re told, can run on a number of eco-fuels “so [the 21C] can be run as a zero-emission vehicle.” New Uber taxi, anyone?

In ‘Low Drag’ configuration, Czinger claims the 21C has a top speed of 452kph and does 0-100kph in 1.9sec, 0-300kph in 8.5sec, and 0-400kph in 21.3se. Nil to 400kph and back to a complete standstill is said to take 27.1sec—a Bugatti Chiron does it in 41.96sec, and a Koenigsegg Regera in 31.49sec. Meanwhile, in ‘High Downforce’ configuration, Czinger claims the 21C makes 650kg of downforce at 160kph and 2,500kg at 320kph.

PHOTO BY Czinger

Continue reading below ↓

The plan is still to build 80 cars in California using as many 3D-printed components as possible, all designed using clever AI software that only puts material where it needs to be.

But, would you put your hand in your pocket and pay up for one?

PHOTO BY Czinger

PHOTO BY Czinger

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.