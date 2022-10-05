Add the Tanto to the growing list of Daihatsus that we’d like to see in PH

Daihatsu easily has one of the quirkiest lineups in Japan, from funky models like the Copen to small yet utilitarian ones such as the Taft. If we were to list down the Daihatsus we’d like to see in our market, then we’re going to need some time.

There’s one newly launched model that we’d definitely add to that ever-growing list, though: the Tanto. The new range has just been launched in Japan, and we can’t help but imagine how a tiny vehicle like this could thrive in our market.

PHOTO BY Daihatsu

PHOTO BY Daihatsu

The boxy kei car comes in different variants, starting with the standard trim which gets a very typical design. The Tanto Fun Cross, meanwhile, is the rugged version that gets black plastic claddings to accentuate the exterior. Then there’s the Tanto Custom, which sports a Lexus LM-like spindle grille up front and snazzy two-tone wheels underneath.

The Tanto sports ‘miracle doors’ that make it easier to board or alight the vehicle. There are standard doors up front matched with sliding doors at the rear, and there’s no B-pillar inside, drastically improving accessibility.

PHOTO BY Daihatsu

PHOTO BY Daihatsu

Under the hood, meanwhile, this kei car gets a 660cc three-cylinder gasoline engine that can be had with or without a turbo. Both 2WD and 4WD options are available, but the CVT remains as the lone transmission option. As far as fuel consumption goes, the Tanto will yield anywhere between 21-28km/L depending on the configuration.

So you’ve got a stylish exterior, a small footprint, and a fuel-efficient powertrain. The Tanto really does look like something that would fit just right in the Philippines, even if its arrival could be a long shot. But hey, we got the Rocky as the Raize and the Gran Max as the Lite Ace, right? So yeah, one can dream.

More photos of the Daihatsu Tanto 2023:

PHOTO BY Daihatsu

PHOTO BY Daihatsu

PHOTO BY Daihatsu

PHOTO BY Daihatsu

PHOTO BY Daihatsu

PHOTO BY Daihatsu

PHOTO BY Daihatsu

PHOTO BY Daihatsu

PHOTO BY Daihatsu

