The Nissan Leaf is now available in Davao

Motorists looking to make the leap into electric-vehicle ownership down in Davao will be happy to know that the Nissan Leaf is now available on local shores.

According to Nissan Philippines (NPI), the electric hatchback has arrived at its Tagum and Davao City dealerships. Both facilities are now equipped with the tools and personnel to sell and service the Leaf, as well as charging stations capable of topping up the vehicle’s battery in just 40 to 60 minutes.

That last bit is a pretty big deal, as anyone spending P2.798 million on a Leaf will expect reliable maintenance and at least some form of charging infrastructure. It’s also worth noting that every unit comes with a three-year or 100,000km warranty (whichever comes first), as well as an eight-year or 160,000km battery warranty.

PHOTO BY Nissan Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“We are committed in making our EV technology more accessible to more areas in the Philippines, from Luzon to Visayas and Mindanao,” NPI president Atsushi Najima said in a statement. “With the reach of our EV dealerships and the support of our dedicated and passionate personnel, we are off to an optimistic start for this new chapter in the company's electrification strategy.”

NPI is clearly making a significant effort to push the vehicle as the country’s go-to EV. Willing to give electric motoring a shot now?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.