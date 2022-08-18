The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT shows an electric future for muscle cars might not be so bad

An electric muscle car? Say it ain’t so! What is Dodge thinking? Blasphemy! This will nev—oh. Okay. Carry on.

This is the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT. Yes, a muscle car that runs on electricity. It’s still only just a concept, but it suggests that an electric future for the segment might not be so bad after all.

For one thing, the brand has nailed the look. Unlike what Ford did with the Mustang Mach-E, this vehicle still definitely looks like a Charger. In fact, the only design cues that possibly suggest this sips on a battery instead of a fuel tank are cyberpunk-link lighting units on the face and tail. We’re also big fans of the 21-inch turbine wheels.

Inside, this Charger’s true nature is a little more apparent thanks to a ton of futuristic mood lighting and some interesting surface materials such as a carbon-fiber floor and parametric pattern on the armrests and center console. Outside of that, though? This cabin could easily pass for one that belongs to a production model.

There’s a nice new flat-bottom steering wheel and very supportive-looking seats. Among this concept’s more notable tech features are a massive 12.3-inch central touchscreen (the largest ever installed inside a Dodge vehicle) and a big 8.3-inch heads up display. Lastly, a panoramic glass roof helps give the interior a very open-air vibe.

Of course, what’s a muscle car with the performance to back it up? This thing runs on Dodge’s new 800V Banshee propulsion system, and while the brand has yet to release any exact output figures, it promises that its first EV muscle car will be “faster than a Hellcat in all key performance measures.” The EV also features a “Powershot push-to-pass” feature that results in a quick burst of acceleration through the simple push of a button on the steering wheel.

As far as sound is concerned, the Charger Daytona SRT will not be silent. It comes equipped with a Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system—the “next generation of tactile, bone-shaking, muscle attitude.” Why does an EV need an exhaust? Because owners like hearing things crackle and pop while behind the wheel.

So far, we like what we see. At the very least it’s more promising than what Ford did with the Mustang, right? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

More photos of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept:

