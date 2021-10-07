These accessories will turn the Toyota Hiace into the ultimate ‘Dog Van’

Road trips with dogs are always fun, but they aren’t always easy. Japanese company Flex has gone the extra mile to address just that by putting together a set of accessories and modifications that turns the Toyota Hiace into the ultimate ‘Dog Van.’

The Dog Van has a rear bed with eight movable parts, and the placement of the panels can be adjusted according to the number of cages or the amount of space needed. The panel can also be stowed in an overhead storage compartment, so you can still fully utilize the cargo space out back. The bed has proper cushioning for dogs (and even humans). The floor, meanwhile, is lined with non-slip matting with deodorizing and antibacterial properties.

PHOTO BY Flex

PHOTO BY Flex

Another cool feature of the Dog Van is the box placed on top of the center console. It has enough space for most small dogs, and there are cushions on the sides so it doubles as an armrest for front passengers. There’s also a hook where a leash can be attached to—it functions somewhat like a seatbelt for your dog.

In the second row, there’s a cabinet that can be pulled up so the dogs can have a fully flat area right behind the driver. Flex has also lowered the vehicle’s ride height to enable easier entry and exit for pets.

PHOTO BY Flex

PHOTO BY Flex

There’s an optional screen that can be attached to the window, as well as a detachable fan for ventilation purposes. The set includes exterior enhancements, including an over fender, tire inserts, and a rear windshield sticker.

What do you think, fur parents? If these were available locally, would you spec your van with these parts?

PHOTO BY Flex

PHOTO BY Flex

PHOTO BY Flex

PHOTO BY Flex

PHOTO BY Flex

PHOTO BY Flex

PHOTO BY Flex

PHOTO BY Flex

PHOTO BY Flex

PHOTO BY Flex

