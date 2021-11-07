This lovely ’70s Ford F-100 gets the beating heart of the Mustang Mach-E GT

The story here isn’t ‘old car gets electric power,’ but more an announcement that Ford is offering an electric crate motor that you can buy online.

However, when the demonstrator happens to be a 1978 F-100 pickup, the story is very much ‘old car gets electric power.’ It’s called the F-100 Eluminator concept, and one suspects it has very much shot to the top of your ‘shut up and take my money’ list.

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The lovely old truck gets a pair of electric motors ‘shared’ with the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, driving the front and rear axles, matched to the Mach-E GT’s 88kWh battery. As such, there’s 480hp and a whopping 859Nm of torque on offer, which is...plenty. In the actual Mach-E GT, this setup is good for 0-100kph in 3.7sec.

Continue reading below ↓

Sadly, it appears the crate motors you can actually buy for just $3,900 (P196,370) from Ford offer 281hp and 429Nm of torque, but the setup is applicable for “builders looking for a transverse-orientated powertrain.” Useful for replacing pretty much any ICE bar a straight-six, then. It’s also legal in all 50 states, unlike the A-Team.

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

Anyway, back to the truck. There’s a custom chassis, a cool gray paint job, three-piece billet aluminum wheels, a billet aluminum dash inside featuring 2021’s must-have—a giant touchscreen—and to every hipster’s delight, an “avocado-tanned leather upholstery.”

Perhaps that’s the real story here.

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Ford

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.